Spokane Parks Board begins search for operator for downtown zipline

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is beginning its search for an operator for a zipline in downtown Spokane.

The parks board has posted a "Request for Proposals" for a feasibility study and potential operation of a downtown zipline.

According to Parks & Recreation, interested parties must submit their proposals by 1 p.m. on July 24, 2023.

The city has been anticipating the downtown zipline since last year. In May 2022, Spokane City Council passed a resolution urging the parks board to move forward with the plans and seek a company to build and operate the attraction. Parks & Recreation believes the attraction will be a key draw for tourism in the city.

As per the parks board, the privately funded and operated zipline would be situated between the Place of Truths Plaza, across from the downtown library, and Redband Park, taking thrill-seekers beneath the southern arch of the Monroe Street Bridge.

The parks board also states that the operator would share revenue with the city and would be required to provide a negotiated number of complimentary tickets for charitable groups and low-income/underserved youth.

At present, the objective of the request for proposals is to assess the competency, feasibility, and qualifications of each applicant. The request is divided into two phases:

Assessment and feasibility: gathering technical information and preparing engineering/design for permitting.

Contract approval, construction, and operation

The parks board mentions that if the project moves forward, the construction timeline will be determined based on the information obtained from this proposal process, along with other factors.

