Spokane Parks board may walk back new Upriver Drive dog park

Thursday, the Spokane Parks board will consider a resolution to withdraw its selection of Upriver Drive for the location of a new dog park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Driving on Upriver Drive, it's no secret how some people in the neighborhood feel about a new dog park.

“This particular spot is just not the right place for it,” Minnehaha homeowner Robert Prow said.

'No dog park here’ signs echoes Prow's thoughts and feelings.

“We're going to ruin the natural area," Prow said. "This ought to be in conservancy. It's a natural place. It hasn't been developed and we hope it won't be developed because there's all kind of natural creatures that live out here."

Thursday, Prow and those also not in favor may end up getting what they want.

Parks director Garrett Jones said the Spokane Parks board is set to consider withdrawing its previous approval of a new dog park near Minnehaha and Beacon Hill.

“For some reason the formula just isn’t working," Jones said. "So it’s our recommendation to the Parks board that on Thursday to pause on new community wide dog parks.”

A resolution said the development doesn't have support of the neighborhood and its proximity to the Spokane river would require a smaller design.

So the department is proposing the board consider reinvesting in the current dog park at High Bridge instead.

“If they vote yes, we’re going to immediately go into design because now it’s the factors of what type of improvements, the extent of those improvements," Jones said. "So we have to hit the ground running on the design piece.”

Jones said the High Bridge dog park could see temporary closures for new development and construction. That's if the board moves forward with the proposal at Thursday's afternoon meeting.

So long as Prow gets to keep the wildlife he loves, he said he gives credit to the parks department for hearing the community's concerns and going back to the drawing board.

