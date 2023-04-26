Spokane Parks and Recreation looking to fill more than 50 summer jobs

Spokane Parks and Recreation are in need of more than 50 summer employees. They are most in need of workers in park operations, recreation and athletics.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone knows someone who's looking for a job, and the city's parks and rec department wants to get in touch with that someone.

As the weather gets warmer, the need for summer workers at the Spokane Parks and Recreation is growing. This year, the department is looking to fill more than 50 summertime positions.

"Definitely, since the pandemic, it's been a lot harder to find people. The last few years, we've been very short-handed on our staff," said Carl Strong, the assistant director for park operations.

Strong said the skills people learn from summer jobs are much more valuable than making extra cash. He said the skills will transfer into other jobs people have throughout their lives.

The city has multiple recreational and swim programs throughout the summer, including day camp at the Corbin Art Center, where even preschoolers can make their best art.

"Very fortunate place to be in a job," said Kacie Hurtado, a former seasonal employee turned full-time Parks and Rec employee. "I made a lot of friends along the way and was able to gain a lot of life skills."

If you have a positive attitude and willingness to work, Hurtado said the department will be more than happy for you to join the team.

"We hire teachers with summers off, sometimes we hire folks with other careers that want to give us a day or two here," she said.

The need for seasonal employees is about the same as it was last year, but if they can't fill roles, they will have to cut programs.

"If pools don't have enough lifeguards to safely open, they can't open," Strong said. "And so they may have to shift guards around to certain pools if it comes to that."

The city says they are most in need of workers in park operations, recreation, athletics, aquatics and Riverfront Park.

For more information or to apply for open positions, click here.

