Spokane Parks and Rec director named city administrator amid Perkins investigation

Mayor Nadine Woodward named Garrett Jones, the Spokane Parks and Rec director, as the acting city administrator while the former admin is under investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has a new city administrator, at least for now.

Mayor Nadine Woodward named Garrett Jones, the Spokane Parks and Recreation director, as the acting city administrator. Jones' appointment comes as the city continues to investigate Johnnie Perkins, the former city administrator who is currently on leave.

“This is about our employees, the concerns they raised, and their trust that we will do the right thing. Based on initial interviews and the information human resources has developed I have determined that it is best that the city administrator remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," Mayor Woodward said. "We are in contact with the city administrator about next steps in the investigation and a timeline to get those steps accomplished. We must let the process determine the facts.”

City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington told KREM 2 the city's human resources department "continues to review the concerns raised by employees."

Perkins was placed on administrative leave on June 23 following concerns from employees. This development comes two years after Cupid Alexander, who used to lead Spokane's homelessness response, accused Perkins of treating him differently because of his race.

Alexander complained that Perkins was attempting to force him out of his role sooner than his announced July 30 end date by omitting him from meetings and asking him to hand over duties.

