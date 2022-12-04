One dead in North Central shooting, crash in Spokane

Spokane police are investigating after a person was found dead following reports of a shooting and crash in the North Central neighborhood.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after a person was found dead in North Central Spokane.

Police were called to the area of North Wall Street and West Augusta Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Callers reported hearing gunshots as well as a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead in the street near the crashed car. Police believe the person died from a gunshot wound.

Police have been on the scene of the shooting and crash for several hours as part of their investigation. At this time, police have not said exactly how the shooting and car crash are related. Investigators have also not released any details about a possible suspect.

Several blocks in the area near North Wall Street and West Augusta Avenue have been blocked off while police investigate. The crime scene is just northwest of North Central High School, so parents and students may encounter some closed-off streets on their way to school this morning.

At 6 a.m. a tow truck was on the scene working to remove the vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update the story as more information is available.

The shooting on Tuesday morning follows a weekend of violence in Spokane that included two unrelated shootings in less than an hour.

In one of the shootings, police say a man shot three people outside a downtown Spokane bar in a drive-by shooting. Two of the people shot are not expected to survive. The suspect, 29-year-old Johnathan R. Love appeared in court on Monday afternoon and entered a not guilty plea to several charges.