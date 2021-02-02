3 things to know Tuesday

Spokane VA outlines efforts to vaccinate veterans; Spokane Public Schools levy faces stiff opposition; Data breach compromises info of 1.6 million Washintonians.

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane is outlining its efforts to vaccinate veterans against COVID-19.

Staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs are calling veterans based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that prioritize them by age groups and high-risk underlying health conditions. At this time, there is no walk-in clinic at Mann-Grandstaff for vaccinations, spokesperson Bret Bowers said.

More than 28,000 veterans are enrolled with Mann-Grandstaff and its clinics, Bowers said. Read more.

One week from Tuesday, ballots are due for the February 9 special election in Washington.

One of the big measures at stake is a renewal of the levy for Spokane Public Schools. It would raise property taxes in order to pay for everything from nurses to after school programs.

A levy hasn't failed for the district in decades, but this year there is an organized campaign against it. Joanna Hyatt is one of the leaders of the movement to more rapidly reopen local schools. She said the district is asking for more money at the wrong time. Read more.

The Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) said a data breach may have exposed the personal information of 1.6 million residents who filed for unemployment last year, as well as other information from state agencies and local governments.

The breach involved third-party software used by the auditor’s office to transmit files. The software vendor, Accellion, announced last month that it had been attacked in December.