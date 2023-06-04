Phase 3 of new parking meter installation in downtown Spokane approved

Last week, Spokane City Council approved a $1.8 million contract to create new parking meters downtown. The contract will help purchase 880 new meters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New parking meters are coming to downtown Spokane after the city council approved a nearly $2 million contract to add the meters.

Spokane City Council approved a $1.8 million contract last week to add new parking meters downtown. The contract will help purchase 880 single-space and 205 dual-space parking meters.

Drivers like Deshone Porter are excited to see the old parking meters replaced, given some of the current ones date back to the early 1990s.

"They're all rusty and everything. I've heard a lot of bad comments about these. They're breaking apart, they're old," Porter said. "I think it'd be a lot more convenient and stuff, like right now with this higher like modern technology. I think it'll make it a lot easier."

The first two phases of new parking meters were completed last year, mostly in the downtown core. Andrew Aumend knows just how much easier the new meters are.

"I think that'd be much more efficient for us," he said. "We'll be able to just hop right out of our car, boom, pay and head on with our business."

The city's parking meter project is to overhaul its outdated parking system. Some drivers say they've had enough of the old meters.

"We put money in there, they don't work," said Carol Bailey, a Spokane driver. "They take the money, we end up getting tickets. And actually, the ticket is not for something that we have done. It's something that these meters do, they're not working."

There is not an official Phase Three map yet, but the city says they will replace the old meters north of Spokane Falls Boulevard, west of Monroe Street and east of Division Street.

"As of right now, they seem to be going very slow," Aumend said. "It takes a minute. We wanted to just park and be able to head on inside, and it's taken us at least 10 minutes."

The new meters will accept credit and debit cards, have more information, such as the time remaining, and feature better visibility.

"It makes you want to just stop here and just park here for no reason," Porter said. "I mean, even if you don't have any business here, I think that's a great idea."

The city says new meters will also save money and lead to a better parking.

“Adding more meters to the Paid Parking Zone will save Parking Services a minimum of $500,000 in cost savings from the purchase of more meters instead of kiosks,” said Brian Walker, communications manager for the Community and Economic Development Division. “Having downtown equipped with modern devices also creates a better parking experience.”

The next phase of the parking meter install will start this summer and wrap up in the fall.

