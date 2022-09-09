Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects

The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that the City of Spokane and other groups violated the law while placing three homeless facilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood.

The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has been no public process, no public hearing, no land use approvals issued, and no environmental review of impacts and alternatives.

“…When you establish a homeless shelter, there are governmental processes and standards that have to be followed,” William Hagy, President of the neighborhood group said in a provided written statement. “The City of Spokane cannot just say, ‘We give up. Put them anywhere, just get them out of downtown.’ And that basically is what our city government is doing.”

Among the reasons for the lawsuit, Hagy claims the City of Spokane violated the land use code when it told the “Department of Commerce that the Quality Inn site is approved by the City for a homeless shelter.” Hagy also claims the proposal “is likely to have significant adverse environmental impact,” and wants the city to complete an environmental review.

“Anyone who is familiar with the Catholic Charities shelter or homeless housing in downtown Spokane knows that a homeless shelter or housing opportunity can bring violent crime, theft, and other criminal activity to the surrounding area,” Hagy said in a provided written statement. “You can’t take a small neighborhood and make it absorb a huge homeless population. And even if you disagree about that, you can’t break the law…”

The complaint also states that the proposed housing locations are too far from necessities like grocery stories and community services, and that the West Hills is being allocated a “disproportionate burden.”

Washington State Department of Commerce recently responded to concerns raised by West Hill residents saying they had a "legitimate point" that their neighborhood should not have a disproportionate share of the facilities serving people who are formerly homeless.

"Commerce would be responsive to additional housing solutions in other parts of the county proposed by local governments in Spokane County," Commerce Media Relations Manager Penny Thomas said in a release.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.