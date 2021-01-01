‘We’ve seen a huge uptick in memberships’: Spokane NAACP hopes to build on social justice talks in 2021

The Black Lives Matter movement brought out thousands of people in Spokane, sparking a conversation about what true equality and justice mean.

SPOKANE, Wash — For a moment in time this year, the Black Lives Matter movement had the entire world's attention.

Protests erupted daily after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more.

“It’s not saying that other lives don’t matter,” explained Kiantha Duncan, Spokane NAACP’s newly elected president. “Of course all lives matter. Every single one and I think this year, this movement, was really to spotlight the fact that black lives haven’t historically mattered.”

The city’s local chapter was using their voice at each protest this summer.

They even partnered with the Spokane County Sheriff's office to take a closer look at the department's relationship with communities of color.

As the new president, Duncan has noticed a spike in local interest.

“Over the last several days we’ve seen a huge uptick in memberships in the NAACP,” Duncan said.

Its momentum she’s hoping will carry over into the new year and she wants to speak with anyone who’s willing to listen.

“If something that you believe is making it dangerous for someone else to exist, then that’s what I want us to talk about," Duncan said. "It’s not for me to change your mind on everything you think. This is a free county, we should all be able to have our own thoughts and beliefs.”

The events that took place this year will be in future textbooks.

In the middle of a pandemic, people left the safety of their home to advocate for Black Lives Matter.

There’s no telling what 2021 has in store, but Duncan believes it’s an opportunity for Spokane to grow and learn more about one another.