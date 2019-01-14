SPOKANE, Wash. — A warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court shows messages sent by Donovan Gibson after police said he shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend in November 2018, leading to the boyfriend’s death.

Gibson sent Kory Suba, his cousin, a message on Facebook saying, “Just killed them. Thanks for being my friend,” according to a warrant filed on Jan. 9 in the Spokane County Superior Court. Gibson shot his estranged wife Sasha Gibson and her boyfriend Devan Bouge after breaking in to her residence.

Sasha Gibson survived but Bouge died from his wounds.

RELATED: Family of man killed in Northeast Spokane shooting: 'It was very senseless'

RELATED: Man who shot estranged wife in Spokane confessed to mother, documents say

Earlier in the evening, Gibson had messaged his cousin before the shooting that Bouge had messaged him, causing Gibson to be angry. Gibson had also told his cousin Suba that he was going to take his own life and that he wasn’t going to prison, according to the warrant.

Gibson, who turned himself over to police in the days following the killing, also messaged his mother after leaving his wife’s apartment and confessed to the shootings.

Prosecutors charged Gibson, who is still awaiting trial, with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. He is still being held in the Spokane County Jail on $1 million bond.