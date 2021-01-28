Spokane MultiCare Clinic vaccinates nearly 700 people a day

More than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed since receiving their first shipments of Moderna vaccinations in December.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a busy week for vaccination clinics in Spokane.

Not only did the mass arena location open for the first time, but other clinics in the area have been serving thousands of people just throughout this year.

“We have a really well dialed-in process,” explained Dr. Jessica McHugh, the primary care medical director for Rockwood Clinic.

Since receiving their first doses of the Moderna vaccine in December- more than 10,000 people have been vaccinated at the Deaconess Hospital that's run by MultiCare.

Doctors, hospital staff, and volunteers are constantly rotating shifts throughout each day to keep the line flowing. This week, there have been nearly 700 people coming in every 24 hours.

The patients who received their shot are considered high-risk individuals. Social distancing has been a challenge. Especially for seniors who’ve been separated from their families.

“You could just feel that people had kind of let down their guards,” described Estelle West who received her vaccine from the clinic. “Obviously wearing our masks, staying six feet apart, but there was hope that this thing isn’t going to go on for years and years.”

When patients arrive - they check-in, show their proof of eligibility and confirm their vaccination time.

After receiving their first dose, a second visit can be confirmed before they even leave the facility. Keeping things simple has been a top priority. Because most of the patients being vaccinated are older.

So many people have flocked to the clinic that appointments are no longer being accepted this week.

“We’re sort of at the mercy of the state in terms of additional vaccine allocations, said McHugh. “For those on the schedule, we’re just going to keep vaccinating.

MultiCare will be receiving more shipments of the vaccine as soon as availability increases.

In the meantime, hospital officials recommend checking for eligibility and going online to see when appointments reopen.