Spokane MLK Center vaccinates 176 people in the East Central neighborhood

The location will administer second doses of the vaccine on March 9th.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pop-up clinics are increasing across the state as Washington receives more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some have found their way into Spokane neighborhoods - providing easier access for eligible seniors.

The MLK Center exceeded expectations at their clinic on Tuesday.

“We planned to just do 80,” explained Freda Gandy, executive director for the center. “Keep it small and intimate, but we ended up today vaccinating 176 people.”

Their normal services offered for local seniors took a hit early on in the pandemic. COVID halted the center’s operations much as it did for the rest of the country.

With the vaccine becoming more accessible - making sure it gets evenly distributed has been a priority.

The East Central neighborhood houses a portion of Spokane’s diversity.

Many of the people who live there haven’t been able to sign up for the vaccination but clinics like the one at the center made this process a lot simpler.

“They know us, they trust us, so it was perfect just to be here,” said Gandy. “It was within walking distance for a lot of our seniors who live in the neighborhood and participate in our senior programs.”

The center's goal was to relieve the anxiety that came with scheduling an appointment.

Individuals who received their first dose now have a confirmed location for their next appointment. March 9th is the next time that the center will be transformed into a vaccine clinic.

Adell Whitehead is the manager at the MLK Center and also signed up for her first shot.

“We’re helping this community one person at a time. In this case, one vaccine at a time,” she exclaimed.

Having a convenient location for vaccines proved vital with this clinic.

Center officials say they’ll keep working with the regional health district and WSU’s school of nursing to potentially create future clinics.