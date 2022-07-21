Police asking for help locating missing Spokane woman last seen in April

Dhelila has brown hair and brown eyes, a chipped tooth and a scar on her right thigh. She is 5’7” and is approximately 130 pounds as of her disappearance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Police are looking for a woman with autism who has been missing since April 17, 2022.

Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume was reported missing on April 17, 2022. She was living in a group home in Spokane, Washington, at the time of her disappearance.

She spoke with her grandmother over the phone about wiring money on Easter. On the same day, Dhelila was going to meet with her mother. Dhelila never made it to the destination to meet her grandmother.

Dhelilah is 22 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs 130 pounds. Dhelila has a chipped front tooth, as well as a scar on her right thigh. She has autism and has been without prescribed medications since her disappearance, police say.

Since her disappearance in April, the family has not had any contact with Dhelila.

If you have any information about Dhelila's whereabouts, please contact:

Spokane PD: (509) 456-2233

Debbra Spotted Eagle: (406) 450-8356