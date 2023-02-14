Spokane police searching for missing endangered adult

Gloria left her home on Feb. 13 near the area of East Broad Avenue wearing a thick green coat with a down hood and a black button-up blouse.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing endangered adult last seen on Monday evening.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating 63-year-old Gloria, who left her home on the evening of Feb. 13 wearing a thick green coat with a down hood and a black button-up blouse.

Gloria is 63 years old, 5'3 and weighs around 240 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. Police say Gloria suffers from the onset of dementia and may be a danger to herself.

If you see or know where Gloria could be, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 with reference number 2023-20029948.

