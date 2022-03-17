Missing 5-year-old boy found safe in Spokane

Police said the missing boy was found safe around 9 a.m. after an all-night search.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said a missing 5-year-old boy has been found safe after an all-night search. Police said the boy was found in a car and is now safe at home.

Police first sent out an emergency alert on Thursday morning.

The boy had last been seen around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night near 1400 W Broadway Avenue, just north of Kendall Yards, near Walnut St.

Dozens of police units were in the area on Thursday morning, driving around and looking for any sign of the boy. Officers were also walking around searching for the boy, one officer was even seen on a scooter. SPD has also brought in drones to help in the search along with a helicopter to assist as well.

Police also checked cameras in the area, looking to see if they recorded anything overnight. Extra officers were looking for the boy on Thursday morning, with the night shift staying later and the morning shift joining the search.

Police also asked people who live in the area to search their property for any signs of the boy. They were asked to check inside their homes, cars, backyards, dog houses, sheds, or any outbuildings. Police also asked people to check their home surveillance systems for any video of the missing boy.

Here is the full text of the original alert sent to phones on Thursday morning:

Emergency Alert

Missing 5 yr old male, Autistic, non-verbal, blonde hair and blue eyes, 2 front teeth missing. No clothing description. Last seen near 1400 W Broadway.