Spokane medical examiner asks for help identifying man after body found partially burned

The man died outdoors on Nov. 28, 2020, Spokane County officials said. His death is still under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in November.

According to a press release from Spokane County, the man died outdoors on Nov. 28, 2020 at 1406 E. Front St. The death is still being investigated and the cause has not yet been determined.

The man's body was found partially burned, which complicated the examination and identification, according to the press release. He is estimated to be approximately five feet, seven inches tall and weighing between 115 to 135 pounds, with size 32/32 pants.

The man is described as light-skinned with short hair and he may have been transient, according to the press release. His age is estimated between 35 and 60 years old.

The following are photographs of what are believed to be the man's shoes, which are a size nine, and a drawing prepared by a forensic artist depicting the man's facial characteristics based on the autopsy appearance: