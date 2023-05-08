x
Spokane mayor orders flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Texas shooting victims

The flags will stay lowered to honor the eight victims killed in an Allen, Texas mall over the weekend.
Credit: krem 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all flags at city buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims at the Allen, Texas shooting.

The flags in Spokane will stay at half-staff until sunset on May 11.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in Texas,” Woodward said. “I encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in honoring the eight people who lost their lives.”

On Saturday, eight people were killed after a shooter opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas.  A total of nine people died, including the shooter. Seven other people were injured in the shooting. Three people remain critically injured.

