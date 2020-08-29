'I implore you to stay the course': Spokane Mayor asks protesters to stay peaceful ahead of march planned for Jacob Blake

"If you are taking part in tomorrow’s protest in downtown Spokane, please do so peacefully, respect those around you, and wear a mask," Woodward wrote.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward asked anyone planning to attend protests in Spokane this weekend to stay peaceful.

"If you are taking part in tomorrow’s protest in downtown Spokane, please do so peacefully, respect those around you, and wear a mask," Mayor Woodward wrote on her Facebook page Saturday evening.

A March for Jacob Blake is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in downtown Spokane. This comes a week after Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The #MarchForJacobBlake event in Spokane is expected to begin at 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park's Red Wagon. One hundred and seventy-six people have said on Facebook that they will attend the march, which is organized by Occupy Spokane, Stronger Together Spokane and a handful of other activist groups, with nearly 800 people who are interested as of Saturday morning.

Protests across the country have turned violent in the past week. A teenage gunman killed two people and wounded a third in Wisconsin just last Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

"As protests turn violent in cities across the country and in our region, I am thankful that events in Spokane have remained peaceful since May 31st," Woodward wrote. "I implore you to stay the course this weekend!"

Woodward also sent a message to anyone planning to assist law enforcement at Sunday's march.