Spokane mayor, police chief address "juveniles roaming in packs" committing crimes in downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl held a press conference addressing safety concerns in downtown Spokane Thursday.

Mayor Woodward and Chief Meidl addressed measures being taken in both the police department and the city to decrease crime in downtown Spokane. Meidl also gave metrics of arrests and crime around Spokane.

According to Meidl, the rise of patrols around the city has brought down property crime. The mayor also said the Violent Crimes Task Force had made several felony arrests in the first few months of 2023.

In both the mayor's and Meidl's addresses, they focused on a specific age group.

"We have seen a trend of groups of juveniles roaming in packs looking to prey on other people," said Chief Meidl.

Mayor Woodward made reference to recent criminal cases involving teenagers in downtown Spokane. According to Chief Meidl, juveniles committing crimes downtown is something the Spokane Police Department staff have "been aware of for a while."

"We need mentors. We need teachers. We need coaches to be involved in expressing the values that we all want to live in a safe community," said Chief Meidl. "Again, it goes back to we need everybody to be involved. We can't do this alone. We need that community engagement."

Mayor Woodward also introduced the "Safe Open Spaces" ordinance in Spokane. If passed, this ordinance would make "use of a controlled substance in public spaces without a prescription" a gross misdemeanor.

"We have a drug emergency in this country, in our state in our city, particularly with the emergence of fentanyl," said Mayor Woodward.

With ongoing cases in the city, Woodward seems more enthusiastic.

"All of the arrests and the continuing investigations are the results of fantastic police work. These are encouraging signs that work is paying off," said Mayor Woodward.

