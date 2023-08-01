Spokane Mayor addresses backlash over attendance at worship event with Christian Nationalism overtones

The event was led by Sean Feucht, a Christian nationalist preacher/songwriter as well as former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is responding to criticisms about her appearance at Let Us Worship, a prayer rally with Christian nationalism connotations. Woodward joined Matt Shea on stage for prayer. Shea is a former Washington state representative who was expelled from the State Republican Caucus after an independent investigation found he committed acts of domestic terrorism. Shea founded On Fire Ministries, a religious group criticized for extremism.

The event was led by Sean Feucht, a Christian nationalist preacher denounced by several Pacific NW faith leaders for hateful rhetoric against members of the LGBTQ+ communities.

While many at the event prayed for the victims of the devastating wildfires in Spokane County, Matt Shea brought Mayor Woodward on stage to pray for her reelection. The video quickly spread on X (Twitter), with questions about the mayor's stance on Shea after she and various community leaders called for his resignation as a Spokane Valley Rep. for his connection to a group training young men in "biblical warfare."

"I strongly condemn Representative Matt Shea’s divisive and extreme rhetoric and ideology. I believe in inclusive and open leadership that equally represents all residents. I call on his constituents to make their decision about what values they want represented in Olympia," Woodward said in 2019.

Part 1 of “The Mayoral Prayer.” pic.twitter.com/nVy9z83dJ7 — Joseph (he/him) (@josephdpeterson) August 21, 2023

In response to the backlash on social media, Mayor Woodward posted the following response in a media release.

“I am deeply disturbed that Matt Shea chose to politicize a gathering of thousands of citizens who joined together yesterday to pray for fire victims and first responders. I attended the event with one purpose only and that was to join with fellow citizens to begin the healing process. I am also disappointed that Lisa Brown has chosen to distract from our community’s primary purpose at this moment – and that is to do all that we can to embrace the victims and help them in their time of need.”

Lisa Brown, Mayor Woodward's Democratic challenger in the upcoming election, took the opportunity to call for the rejection of those who spread hate speech.

Please read/watch the whole thread. The Mayor should be disavowing Matt Shea, an anti-woman anti-LGBTQ extremist, associated w political violence. Instead she is on the stage with him while fires rage in our county . Time for new leadership in #Spokane https://t.co/2dwhFOzEhn — Lisa Brown (@lisabrown4mayor) August 21, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.