Spokane Mayor Woodward, others announce new resources for homeless residents

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's plan to tackle homelessness includes goals to increase resources for homeless teenagers, transition people to housing and more.

SPOKANE, Wash — Parts of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's plan to tackle homelessness were unveiled on Thursday morning at the Cannon Street Shelter in Spokane.

County Commissioner Mary Kuney joined Woodward for the announcement that began at 11 a.m. They were also joined by Mike Shaw, founder and CEO of the Guardians Foundation, Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army, and Fawn Schott, president and CEO of Volunteers of America.

In preparation for the announcement, Woodward sent out a video preview.

"I'm proud of what the city has been able to accomplish during this global health pandemic," Woodard said. "We have provided more bed capacity in our shelter system. We have increased the number of shelters in our shelter system"

In August, a new homeless shelter run by the Salvation Army opened in Downtown Spokane. The facility on Mission Avenue facility will serve as the emergency COVID-19 response shelter for the region.

After the pandemic, it will be converted into a "bridge" shelter. That's a shelter that hosts a specialty program for getting people into permanent housing. Residents at the shelter have to be referred into the program. Post-COVID, the Mission facility will no longer be a place people can just drop in for the night.

Those people will be directed to the Cannon Street shelter.

Now, the Cannon Street shelter will transition to year-round operation for consistency and stability. It will become the intake point for the regional shelter system.

According to Kuney and Woodward, the regional shelter system is meeting identified system gaps to keep homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.

"If we can look at it holistically, then we can be a better steward of those tax dollars for the citizens as well as help more homeless people within our community." Kuney said.

Another change announced on Thursday morning is to The Way Out drop-in shelter. It will become a referral-based Bridge Housing Program offering intensive housing, employment, and other supportive services to get people out of homelessness, according to the city.

The community leaders will also work to find a permanent location for the shelter that serves 18-to-24-year-olds. Right now, it is located at 920 W. Second Ave. It operates overnight from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. It is run with the help of Volunteers for America.