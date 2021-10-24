Spokane mayor hosts COVID funding discussions

Mayor Nadine Woodward and the City Council announced plans to host discussions with community members about how to use COVID recovery funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mayor of Spokane along with the City Council plan to host a series of COVID funding discussions.

Mayor Nadine Woodward and the City Council said Thursday they plan to conduct a series of drop-in-style open houses to discuss ideas to use the latest round of federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funds. The funds will be primarily used to speed the community’s pandemic recovery.

“Input from our neighborhoods is extremely important so we are taking the conversation to them,” Woodward said. “This is another opportunity for us to engage with the community on how we can use the federal funding most meaningfully for Spokane.”

Community members who wish to participate will be asked to view a short video orientation before moving to a series of tables to discuss ideas and topics in greater detail. City staff will facilitate discussions and record ideas and answer questions participants have. Woodward and other city officials are anticipated to be at the events.

Drop-in style open houses are designed for participants to have the ability to arrive at any time during the two-hour session and engage for as long as they have time.

Open houses will be held on Oct. 26 at North Central High School, Oct. 27 at Rogers High School, and Oct. 28 at Ferris High School. The events will all be conducted as drop-in events from 5 to 7 p.m. The discussions will be hosted in the cafeteria/multipurpose areas of the schools to make it convenient for participants to attend when they can.