Spokane mayor and councilmember join students to recognize Black History Month

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson welcomed Lewis and Clark High School students in honor of Black History Month during a small celebration.

The event took place on Monday to celebrate the rising of the Pan-African flag above City Hall.

“Listening today as one Black student spoke about his principal was particularly poignant and moving,” Woodward said. "That moment brought into focus the tremendous value of involving youth and pausing to make sure we are modeling the behaviors we expect of our community today and our leaders of tomorrow.”

Wilkerson said that while this isn’t the first year of rising the Pan-African flag above City Hall, it was important to involve the community and make it a celebration.

“Involving multicultural students from Lewis and Clark High School is the perfect example of connecting our youth to this celebration," Wilkerson said. "Although small, raising of the flag is a symbolic display of recognizing the importance of Black culture in Spokane."

Wilkerson said she hopes to include more students from across the country in next year's celebration.