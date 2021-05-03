3 things to know Monday

Will Spokane move back to phase 2? This is the new T-shirt design for Bloomsday Worldwide 2021, and you can download ShakeAlert Monday.

On Tuesday, counties across Washington will be evaluated for whether they can remain in phase 3 of reopening, or be forced to go back to phase 2.

To stay in phase 3, large counties like Spokane must clear at least one of two thresholds. Either have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week span, or fewer than 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week span. Read more

The Bloomsday T-shirt was revealed on Sunday afternoon.

This year's shirt is green and features the Monroe Street Bridge. The design is different every year. Gonzaga Prep High School Senior Andrew Nordhagen made the design.

"This is right up my alley, I love Bloomsday and I love art. So I sketched out some things on my iPad and submitted one," Nordhagen said. Read more

Are you ready for the “Big One?”

Washingtonians will soon have another tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes near their location.