Spokane artist creates oil painting with all proceeds going towards Spokane Public Radio, KPBX.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local artist Sheila Evans created a limited-edition poster for the 2021 Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour (LSRAST) show, with all the proceeds donated to Spokane Public Radio, KPBX.

Evans’ original oil painting, which includes 50 signed and numbered prints, will each be sold for $50 at the five studios participating in this year’s Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour.

LSRAST Co-Founder Gina Freuen said, “She [Sheila Evans] has captured the overall spirit, artistic vision and creativity of all of our artists in one beautiful, extraordinary, piece of fine art. It will be cherished and admired for years to come.”

“It was an honor to design and create the artwork for this year’s LSRAST show,” Evans said. “The original is hand-painted in oil on a custom map of the Little Spokane River and then mounted on Masonite.”

The 14th annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour will be held for one day on Sep. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the five Little Spokane River Artist Studios.

About 47 artists will exhibit their work at five studio locations. Artistic creations will include unique art pieces such as oil and watercolor painting, jewelry, photography, 2D and 3D mixed media sculpture, and art pieces made of different materials.

This is the second year an artist has created a limited-edition artwork on behalf of the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour, with all proceeds going towards Spokane Public Radio, KPBX.