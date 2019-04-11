SPOKANE, Wash. — As fall transitions to winter, the city of Spokane has leaves littered throughout and the city has cleanup activities planned seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. that are set to begin Monday Nov. 4.

In a press release from Public Works and Utilities, spokesperson Marlene Feist touched on what Spokane residents should expect and how they can assist in the clean up effort. The cleanups will start on the North Side of the city and move to the South Hill, with the final area of completion being more centrally located.

The primary purpose of the leaf cleanup is to provide safe driving conditions and help prevent clogged storm drains during the winter when snow and ice are abundant in Spokane's streets. Feist stressed that the cleanup service is only intended to remove leaves that naturally fall in the streets, and residents should avoid raking their leaves into the street. The city of Spokane released a map to inform residents ahead of the pickup per the press release.

City of Spokane

The map will be updated periodically as the city makes progress on gathering the leaves. The city of Spokane is asking residents to be aware of the schedule and to move their cars out of the street when leaf pickup crews are working.

Instead of raking their leaves into the streets, residents have the option of placing their leaves in green yard and food waste carts for the curbside collection service that will continue until the end of November. Additionally, they can take their leaves to the transfer station at the City's Waste to Energy facility, located at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week.

RELATED: City of Spokane has cleaned up 680 tons of debris since freak snowstorm

RELATED: October 2019 was coldest on record in Spokane

RELATED: Spokane residents saved $47,682 in free tree debris dropoff