Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers wishes Biden success after inauguration

Eastern Washington Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers wished President Joe Biden success in a statement released after his swearing in on Tuesday.

McMorris Rodgers had previously planned to support objections to the Electoral College votes as they were being certified on Jan. 6, but changed course after the riot at the Capitol.

"We have many immediate challenges ahead to beat this pandemic, save lives with the vaccine and reopen the economy. To achieve those goals, it's my hope we can work in a bipartisan way and advance solutions that will uphold the Constitution and empower people with the courage to dream again," she wrote.

McMorris Rodgers went on to caution against some of the executive orders Biden plans to sign during his first day in office:

"There are many opportunities for us to build a brighter future for all but a word of caution on the long list of policies President Biden rolled out today like rejoining the Paris Agreement, revoking the Keystone XL permit, and bringing back Green New Deal style mandates. There couldn't be a worse time to double down on these executive orders as our economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. They will raise costs on families and also hamper America's global competitive edge to lead a new era of innovation. to win the future, we should come together on free-market strategies to protect our environment and unleash innovation without job crushing mandates. Republicans in the last four years led with success to lift the regulatory burden on many fronts. As a result, America's booming economy broke records before the pandemic. We have also led the world at reducing carbon emissions. We can do it again for an even stronger comeback to give every person a chance at a better life.

"This has been a challenging year- a year of isolation, fear and the unknown. Looking out from the people's House to the National Mall today without the American people made this a somber occasion. However, it renewed my conviction to listen and lead every day to rebuild, restore, and renew hope in the American Dream. Through it all America remains to be the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known. this gives me hope. Now, let's get to work."

Representative Dan Newhouse joined McMorris Rodgers in sharing his policy differences with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Newhouse, who represents Washington's 4th District, wrote on his Facebook page that he "will not stand by as Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi enforce their socialist agenda."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee took to Twitter to congratulate President Biden.

"We have two things to sustain our nation this morning from our new president;



"First, disagreement cannot lead to disunion. Second, we will get through this together. What we needed on this sunny morning in our nation's Capitol, we have received.

"Congragulations, Mr. President."