'Out of that hurt must come change': Spokane leaders pen message to community after Chauvin trial verdict

A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's 2020 death. Here's how Spokane leaders responded to the verdict.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a message sent to the Spokane community following a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, local leaders committed to working on reforms that would enhance safety.

A jury found Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin’s conviction marks only the second known time a police officer has been convicted of murder in Minnesota and the first time such a conviction has been won against a white officer who killed a Black man.

A jury today in Minneapolis, Minnesota returned a guilty verdict on all three counts. Many in our community and across the country have expressed strong emotions and a call for change over the past several months. The conversations shined a light on what can happen when police use-of-force decisions result in a tragic death and the impact that has on trust in law enforcement. It also gave new voice to feelings and emotions among communities of color that have struggled to be heard.

As your elected and law enforcement leaders, we recognize the immense trauma and pain this trial and other use-of-force incidents have brought to our community, especially among Black community members and other people of color. Out of that hurt must come change. This has to be an opportunity for law enforcement to work side-by-side with communities of color to make a meaningful difference in the relationship between officers and the community.

In Spokane, we have made great strides in how we meet and interact with each other. We have also heard very clearly from our communities of color that we can continue to do better.

There are no winners even with today’s guilty verdict. Mr. Floyd’s loved ones still suffer and our community still feels a sense of trauma that comes with loss. We hear that, recognize the anger, and are committed to working together on reforms that will improve equitable outcomes and enhance the safety of our community, particularly for our neighbors of color.

On this raw day, many will have an understandable emotional response. Please make your voice heard peacefully and respectfully and know that as elected and law enforcement leaders we support your right to do so without putting anyone’s lives or livelihoods at risk.

Gov. Inslee calls Floyd's death 'a trauma' for many

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also released a statement following the verdict, calling Floyd's death "a trauma" for his family, children, bystanders and the nation. Inslee added that "there is still much work to do" and the verdict is "one step on a long journey we are just beginning."

Inslee's full statement is available to read below:

This was more than the death of one person. It was a trauma for George Floyd’s family, his children, the bystanders and indeed the entire nation. Weary families in so many communities, traumatized from images of brutality against Black and Brown and feeling no power to stop it, can take heart today that justice was served in this instance. Yet, there is still much work to do. This is one step on a long journey we are just beginning.

Today is a day for all to recommit themselves to a more perfect union, in their communities and in our nation. Let this be the beginning of progress rather than the end of one trial. Today’s sense of relief for some is fleeting. They know more must be done to prevent this from happening again and again. Too many live with this uncertainty. We must end systemic racism.

In Washington, we are reforming independent investigations into police use of force; clarifying the requirements for tactics; increasing oversight and accountability for law enforcement officer conduct; and establishing better standards for permissible uses of force.”

But ending systemic racism goes beyond our justice system.

Our communities will not be at peace until everyone feels secure to do the most basic things. I’m talking about the right to vote. Or the right to get in the car and drive anywhere safely without fear of being killed. To walk down any street in America or go shopping at the department store without being selectively followed. To work regardless of what your hair or skin color looks like. To rent or buy a house in the neighborhood of your choice, or to get an insurance policy without being asked for a credit score. These ordinary activities must be available to all.

We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our agencies – to turn the tide of injustice. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said 'the moral arc of the universe' bends toward justice, and it takes all of us to usher it into existence.