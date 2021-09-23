Spokane judge grants Planned Parenthood permanent injunction against anti-abortion group

Planned Parenthood filed a motion back in July asking to make the injunction permanent to stop the group from interfering with patients’ access to healthcare.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane judge granted Planned Parenthood a permanent injunction against “The Church at Planned Parenthood,” according to a tweet from the organization’s spokesperson.

Planned Parenthood Spokesperson Paul Dillon tweeted Wednesday night saying, “Because we could all use some good news: We just got word that our motion for summary judgement was granted and the injunction against "The Church At Planned Parenthood" is permanent!” He said more details would be released Thursday.

In September 2020, a judge ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood by granting a preliminary injunction against the anti-abortion group. Dillon said since the injunction, staff, patients and neighbors have witnessed violations of the order.

Planned Parenthood claims The Church at Planned Parenthood’s loud demonstrations outside facilities are interfering with patient care and violate state and local laws against excessive noise outside healthcare facilities.

The Church at Planned Parenthood describes itself as a "gathering of Christians for the worship of God and corporate prayer for repentance for this nation, repentance for the apathetic church, and repentance for our blood guiltiness in this abortion holocaust," according to its website.

Planned Parenthood claims the demonstrations aren't protected under the first amendment, because they're intended to interfere with patients' ability to seek care at the facility. Planned Parenthood cited the negative health impacts of excessive noise on patients, including increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a variety of psychiatric symptoms - "all of which are likely to be even more pronounced for patients seeking care from a reproductive health clinic," the statement reads.