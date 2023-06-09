Spokane County Jail inmate dies in custody

The 23-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man has died while in custody at the Spokane County Jail, jail administration announced on Friday afternoon.

According to the jail administration, the man was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday. Jail staff began CPR and other life-saving measures until medical help arrived.

Ultimately, medical personnel were not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the jail.

“We are working closely with our staff and medical providers toward evaluating this unfortunate event,” said Don Hooper, the director of Detention Services Director.

The jail did not reveal any additional details about the inmate. His identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

