Slick roads slow morning commute, delay school start

Roads are icy in Spokane and North Idaho on Friday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Slick roads could be a problem for drivers Friday morning after snow and temperatures well below freezing turned the surface into ice rinks.

Road crews have been out all night working on the roads. In Spokane, arterials and hills have been the focus with crews using a granular deicer and salt. The city said it is “expected that most streets will be open in time for the morning commute.”

However, the city warned that side roads are still slick and suggested drivers allow extra time this morning.

At least one school district will be starting late because of the icy conditions.

Genesee School District in Idaho reports a two-hour delay with school now beginning at 10:00 am. There will be no breakfast.

Ice and snow on side roads could last throughout the day as temperatures plummeted overnight.

Temperatures are in the teens, or lower, region-wide on Friday morning. Temperatures have not been this cold in Spokane since last February. On the plus side, the day will start off with sunshine. On the negative side, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s. Dry weather is expected through Friday evening, so if you're going to be out and about, no additional snow is expected until early Saturday morning.

The Friday morning commute follows a difficult drive home on Thursday night for drivers. KREM 2 Photojournalist Dave Somers took a video of Havana-Yale Road and 17th Avenue, which he said was a "parking lot." The video shows cars stuck, stopped and sliding down the road. A school bus is also stopped at the top of the hill.

Super slick out! I’m at Havana-Yale and 17th and it’s a parking lot! @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8whezqob5j — Dave Somers (@DaveSomers) December 17, 2021

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) issued an emergency alert at 7:15 p.m. requesting residents to limit their driving if at all possible due to extremely icy road conditions.