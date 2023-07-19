Spokane housing provider receives $11 million for housing

Take up the Cause received a $10,979,103 funding grant from the Department of Commerce and a $1 million grant from the City of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane housing provider, Take Up the Cause (TUTC), has received over $11 million in funding to create 59 homes in the West Hills neighborhood.

TUTC received a funding grant of $10,979,103 from the Department of Commerce and a $1 million grant from the City of Spokane. The organization will utilize this funding to construct affordable housing at 2804 West 7th Avenue in the West Hills neighborhood.

The project's objective is to build 59 homes for families with incomes ranging from 30% to 60% of the area's average income.

"This project is well-positioned to address the needs of underrepresented communities in Spokane, including communities of color," stated Executive Director Chauncey Jones. "As a BIPOC-led organization, we strive to create pathways to safe, affordable housing by fostering and maintaining strong relationships with the community and ensuring that our housing is marketed to those in need."

TUTC was established in 2021 and merged with the East Central Community Organization to assist in providing affordable housing in the East Central Neighborhood.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.