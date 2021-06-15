'The timing was right for me': Spokane housing director Cupid Alexander resigns

Cupid Alexander started as the director for the Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division in November 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cupid Alexander has resigned as the director of the Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division for the City of Spokane.

Alexander served Spokane for just over eight months. He stepped into the role on November 16 of last year. His last day is July 30, 2021.

When asked about his decision to leave Spokane, he said the timing was right for him.

"I can’t announce my next plans publicly quite yet, but I am going to continue leading and planning strategies on behalf of a governance entity with the community around housing investments, economic development and smart growth- in a leadership role," Alexander said.

Alexander added that the decision was all his.

"I worked well with the community and city council, on creative and innovative ideas that were non-transactional and created sustainable frameworks for not just now; but for the future. Spokane (and the metropolitan statistical area) is being led by housing price escalation due to lifestyle choice decisions that have caused an increase in demand. People obviously want to be here. I think many of us look at the issues differently but many want the same goal," Alexander said.

After everything was said and done, he shared that the community in Spokane was a large draw for him initially.

"The reason I chose to work here is simple; the people. The community is amazing, endearing and neighborly," Alexander said.

Alexander released a statement about his career transition.