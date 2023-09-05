Spokane coalition launching toolkit aimed at preventing domestic violence attacks

The toolkit includes information about how to see signs of domestic violence, how to talk about it & what community agencies are available in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health is launching a new toolkit aimed at helping prevent domestic violence in the Spokane region.

The new toolkit came together as part of a coalition between Providence Health and Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition. It will give employers and employees in the region, workplace training programs to teach them how to spot signs of domestic violence.

In addition to education, it will also give local businesses ways to help employees who may be experiencing domestic violence.

Providence Health created this toolkit after one of their employees died in a domestic violence attack. The hospital gave the Domestic Violence Coalition the money for the toolkit after Patty Hernandez’s boyfriend killed her in 2019.

“This toolkit has been a significant project for our team for several years,” said Annie Murphey, Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition executive director. “We are proud to share this toolkit with our local business community. Thanks to funding from Providence, we can help support and protect victims of domestic violence locally.”

The toolkit will include information about how to see signs of domestic violence, how to talk about it and what community agencies are available in Spokane for those that need help. The program will be available online, in person or a combination of the two. Go to www.endtheviolencespokane.org and select Toolkit to access the training portal.

Providence Health and the Domestic Violence Coalition will explain how businesses can access the programs when they launch the toolkit at 11 am Tuesday.

According to a 2019 study, Spokane County has the highest rate of domestic violence in Washington. One in every three women and one in every 10 men are victims of domestic abuse in the Spokane region. Those numbers are according to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition.

