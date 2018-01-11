Spokane Public Schools celebrated its eighth class of 6th graders to complete the school-based gang and violence prevention program Wednesday.

The district introduced the G.R.E.A.T (Gang Resistance Education and Training) program in the fall of 2017. So far, more than 200 students have completed the program in the last year.

The latest graduates are from Bemiss Elementary School in northeast Spokane.

School leaders introduced the program in an attempt to reach students at younger ages before they were tempted by gangs. The instructors are school resource officers who are trained and certified in the G.R.E.A.T. curriculum.

Officer Kory Bjornstad led the most recent class of graduates. He said they limit their discussion on actual gangs. Instead, they focus on helping the students develop communication, anger management, and decision-making skills. Bjornstad said he has noticed a stronger connection with students as a resource officer.

“It builds positive relationships with students and police. The kids know me by my name. They don't feel intimidated when I come in,” Bjornstad said.

The G.R.E.A.T program is still fairly new to Spokane, but it has been around for years. More than 13,000 sworn officers from around the United States and in Central America have been trained and certified to teach the G.R.E.A.T. curricula.

GREAT statistics show after one year there is a 39 percent reduction in odds of gang joining among students who completed the program compared to those who did not.

"I hope that we keep going as long as we need to, to reach every student in Spokane Public Schools for many years to come,” Bjornstad said.

Spokane’s very own Batman stopped by the graduation. Officer Scott Hice dressed up again as Batman and transformed his patrol car into the Batmobile.

"It's all about teaching kids responsibility, respect and how to succeed in life,” Hice said.

Officer Bjornstad said they are preparing to bring the program at two more elementary schools. The district also plans on expanding it to the middle schools in the future.

© 2018 KREM