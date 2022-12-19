Spokane gas prices drop nearly 14 cents in one week

Gas prices in Spokane are 69.2 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, but are 19.1 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have dropped nearly 14 cents in one week, according to a report from GasBuddy.

Gas prices have fallen 13.9 cents over the last week, making the average price per gallon $3.68.

Prices in Spokane are currently 69.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are still 19.1 cents per gallon higher than this time one year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in Spokane was priced at $3.36 per gallon Sunday. The most expensive gas in town per gallon was $3.99.

Although Spokane's gas prices are dropping, the area is still above average compared to the rest of the United States.

The national gas price has dropped 11.9 cents in the last week, with an average of $3.09 per gallon on Monday.

"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward."

