Gas prices dropped 11 cents in Spokane metro over the last week

Kicking off the week after Christmas, Spokane's average gas price per gallon is $3.57.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in the Spokane area have come down 11 cents in the last week, according to Gas Buddy.

Overall, gas prices have dropped over 67 cents in the last month. However, prices are still 12 cents higher than they were a year ago at this time.

The least inexpensive gas price in Spokane is $3.32 and the highest is $3.84 per gallon.

The national gas price has fallen nearly five cents in the last seven days, with the average price being $3.05 per gallon.

"While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines. We're still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023 - a question GasBuddy's annual Fuel Outlook will answer later this week," Haan said.

