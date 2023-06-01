Spokane reminds people to have garbage cans out by 7 a.m.

Hot temperatures forecasted in the next few months put garbage crews at risk of heat-related injuries like heatstroke.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is reminding people to have garbage cans out for pick up before 7 a.m. to avoid hot afternoon temperatures.

According to the city of Spokane, routes may begin earlier in the day to avoid the high heat. High temperatures forecasted in the next few months for the summer put garbage crews at risk of heat-related injuries like heatstroke.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our crew members,” says Chris Averyt, Director of Solid Waste Management. “Putting out carts the night before or first thing in the morning will ensure that we will pick up your household solid waste reliably when weather adjustments are made.”

Start times for garbage pickup may be earlier to help employee health. All garbage cans, including recycling and green waste, are advised to be out on the curb before 7 a.m.

For more information on trash collection in the city of Spokane, click here.

