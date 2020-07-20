Spokane photographer offering free headshots

The initiative was started to help people get through unemployment that may have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — With staggering unemployment rates because of the coronavirus, a local photographer will be using his profession to help people get into a job and back into the field of work.

Richard Maguire is a lifelong Spokane resident who started his own photography business last year. A few weeks ago he heard about an opportunity called 10,000 headshots that he’s decided to volunteer with by taking professional photos of people looking for employment.

“I've been taking pictures all my life,” said Maguire.

On Wednesday, July 22nd he’ll have space inside of the Spokane Valley Mall to photograph 50 people with complimentary headshots. That same day throughout the country, the same thing will take place in all 50 states for a collective total of 10,000 free photos.

An appointment has to be set up through a website called Headshot Booker.

After that, you’ll be provided with tips on what kind of professional attire you should wear before having your picture taken.

“I’m sure headshots are only a little slice of the pie for getting a job,” Maguire explained. “On LinkedIn, having a decent, professional-looking shot really does help.”

Slots are first come first serve and social distancing guidelines will be in place to make it a safe environment.

The whole process will only take about 10 minutes but masks must be worn until the moment you’re ready for photos.

“We’re going to bring all the lighting gear here that’s professional. Folks will come in and it’s all a no-touch zone so they don’t have to write anything down. It’s all done online and we’ll give them a great professional headshot that they can use the same day.”

The 10,000 photos taken throughout the day is the largest single-day initiative in the country. Along with the pictures, training for job sites such as LinkedIn will be provided.