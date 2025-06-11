Spokane sheriff offering free Boating Safety Education Certificates

Every person born after Jan. 1, 1955, is required to have the Boater Education Card to operate any vessel with 15 or more horsepower in Washington State.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is offering free Washington State Boater education classes for residents.

According to Washington State Boating License Regulations and Laws, every person born after Jan. 1, 1955, is required to have the Boater Education Card to operate any vessel with 15 or more horsepower. This law applies to Washington State residents operating vessels on Washington waterways.

The Boater Education Card is proof that you have successfully completed all of the components of an approved boater safety course and it allows people to boat in Washington State.

Classes for the Boater Education Card would be held at 9 a.m. at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Newman Lake on the following days:

March 26

April 9 and 30

May 14

June 11 and 25

July 9

August 13

Registration is NOT required to attend the classes.

Spokane County Sheriff said Vessel operators who are required to have the Washington Boater Card must carry the card on board while driving the vessel and have it available for inspection by an enforcement officer. Not carrying your Washington Boater Card when it is required can result in a fine.

Boater Education Card is not required if any of the following applies to you:

You have a vessel that has an engine that is under 15 hp.

You were born prior to Jan. 1, 1955.

If you hold a valid U.S. Coast Guard Marine Operator’s License.