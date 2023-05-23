Spokane fluoride water system cost study is complete | Here are the next steps going forward

The city of Spokane is one major step closer to deciding if it will implement a fluoridation system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The study of what it would cost to fluoridate Spokane’s water system is now complete. The findings were released Monday, meaning the city is one major step closer to deciding if it will implement a fluoridation system.

Spokane City Council decided to go forward with an engineering and cost study on the fluoridation of the city's water system in February 2022.

Now that the study is complete, the city will soon start taking public comment to determine the next steps.

Spokane voters have rejected the fluoridation of Spokane's water three times in the past. But the city council is hoping the fourth time will stick.

Two years ago, the city received a $600,000 grant to study the cost of implementing a fluoridation system. If the city decides to go forward with fluoridation, it will use a previously awarded $4-million grant to set up that system.

But before it gets to that point, the council must approve a resolution declaring the $600,000 study is complete and that it will be used upcoming public discussions. That resolution will be introduced to the council on June 12 and voted on June 26.

During the council's June 15th study session, the study consultant will be available to answer questions.

After all of this, the city council will open up discussion and public review of the study results. This will help council to determine the next steps. We'll keep you posted on when city council begins taking public comment on moving forward.

