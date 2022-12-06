Spokane Mayor orders flags to be lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed in crash

“Spokane joins the Bellevue and the law enforcement communities in mourning the loss of Officer Jackson,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing.

34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car while riding a motorcycle.

Woodward's request aims to coincide with Gov. Jay Inslee's Tuesday order that all the flags at the state of Washington are flown at half-staff in honor of Jackson.

“Spokane joins the Bellevue and the law enforcement communities in mourning the loss of Officer Jackson,” Woodward said. “I encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor his memory.”

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the 34-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Bellevue Way on a motorcycle when a vehicle turned onto the road out of a parking lot, which the officer struck.

Officer Jackson was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Jackson leaves behind a wife and two children.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m., at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

