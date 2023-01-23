Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims

Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event.

Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Monterey Park,”Woodward said

“We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless act of violence," she said.

All Spokane City flags will remain at half-staff until sundown on Thursday, Jan 26.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.