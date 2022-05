At this point, the fire has been extinguished. But, fire crews are still working to ventilate the smoke out of the store.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently responding to a 2 alarm fire at a Home Depot on North Newport Highway in Spokane.

No injuries from the fire have been reported at this time.