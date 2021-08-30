Spokane firefighters need more participants for 9/11 stair climb charity event

Normally, the event is done in a large group but because of the increase COVID-19 activity they’re asking participants to perform an individual climb.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane area firefighters are looking for more participants for the annual 9/11 memorial charity stair climb.

Over 300 firefighters lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Every year local firefighters symbolically climb the stairs at the Bank of America building in Downtown Spokane six times while wearing firefighting gear. This represents the 110 stories of the Twin Towers. This year, the event is open to all members of the public.

Normally, the event is done in a large group but because of the increase COVID-19 activity they’re asking participants to perform an individual climb or workout to honor the 343 firefighters killed. Examples include, climbing 110 floors on a stair climber, climbing a local outdoor staircase, hiking a hill or performing a circuit/CrossFit workout. Organizers encourage participants to do whatever they feel is meaningful as their tribute.

Registration is $30, which includes an event t-shirt and name badge of one FDNY firefighter. Registration is capped at 343 participants. The event is a fundraising-optional National Fallen Firefighter Foundation event. As of Saturday the event has raised $13,500 with over $7,000 coming from participant fundraising.