Spokane firefighter being evaluated at hospital after fire in Hillyard

The fire did significant damage to a four-plex in the 3000 block of Broad Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire in Hillyard sent one firefighter to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to Spokane Fire Battalion Chief Jim Schaffer, the fire did significant damage to a four-plex in the 3000 block of Broad Avenue. He said the east and west side units on first-floor were heavily damaged.

The west side unit only received damage to its roof through firefighting efforts.

The firefighter who was sent to the hospital wasn’t injured in a fall or from smoke inhalation and is being evaluated, Schaffer said. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

Schaffer said six adults and one teen are displaced.

A fire investigator is on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.