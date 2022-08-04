Spokane fire started by man smoking THC oil, police say

The fire near West Sunset Highway and South Grove Road sparked level three evacuations for homes in the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents reveal new details about a fire that threatened homes in Spokane earlier this month, including the likely cause.

Homes near West Sunset Highway and South Grove Road were forced to evacuate on April 8, as winds pushed the fire dangerously close. Firefighters reported winds were blowing at 30 miles per hour at the time. Despite the threat to homes in the area, fire crews were able to contain the brush fire without damage to any buildings.

According to court documents, police arrested Levi Graham in connection to the fire. Police say Graham admitted to starting the fire while smoking THC oil out of a pipe. Graham told police that some sparks got into the grass and started a grass fire.

Graham told police he tried to put out the fire with a beer that he was drinking but it didn’t work, according to court documents. Graham then said he panicked and ran away since the fire was getting out of control.

According to police, Graham told them he did not try to contact anyone about the fire and knew he was probably going to be in trouble. He also said this was not the first time that he has started a brush fire by smoking, according to court documents.