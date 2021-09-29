Spokane fire responds to garage fire near Chief Garry Park

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen in the block of 1800 N Regal St in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire responded to a garage fire on 1800 N. Regal St in Spokane Wednesday night.

The garage was separate from the house and had 2 cars parked inside at the time of the fire. Crews on the scene say the garage and the cars inside are a "total loss".

There was no damage to the main house. A large smoke plume could be seen by neighbors as the fire burned a garage near Spokane Community College and Chief Gerry Park. No injuries have been reported.

Video shows flames on the building. Firefighters at the scene say that the fire was out before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.