Multiple roads are closed as firefighters work to put out apartment fire near Division Street

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the area 7000 N Colton Street.

Spokane police are assisting by blocking off multiple roads in the area. Wedgewood Ave, Colton Street, Weile Ave and Wiscomb Street are all closed while the they work to extinguish the blaze.

There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured in this fire.