Spokane Fire Department responds to 60 frozen pipe calls in the last 2 days

The dozens of calls involve broken pipes from broken sprinklers and burst water pipes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has responded to over 60 frozen pipe calls in the past 48 hours.

The dozens of calls involve broken pipes from broken sprinklers and burst water pipes. The long freeze followed by the temperatures rising on December 24th have caused these issues.

SFD encourages business owners and property managers who have not been to their office, shop, or warehouse over the holiday weekend to check for damage as soon as possible.

SFD has responded to more than 60 calls in the past 48 hours involving broken sprinklers, burst water pipes, and... Posted by City of Spokane Fire Department on Monday, December 26, 2022

If a burst pipe or water damage is found, SFD says not to call 911.

Instead of calling 911:

Locate your main water supply and shut it off.

Turn on your faucets to drain all remaining water.

Use towels to mop up water

If you are a renter, call your landlord or property manager

Try to find the source of the water; if you identify the location of the break, plumbers can work more efficiently.

Notify your neighbors. They may be experiencing similar conditions.

Take photos and call your insurance company.

If you are unsure if there is a life-safety risk or cannot control the situation, calling 911 is appropriate.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.